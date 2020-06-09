People moves: Ogier promotes Nicholas Brookes to partner in BVI

Nicholas Brookes has been promoted to partner in Ogier's BVI Dispute Resolution team, the Jersey-based law firm announced today.

A barrister with many years' experience in dispute resolution and litigation, Brookes, who is referred to as ‘outstanding' in Chambers Global 2020, joined Ogier in the BVI in 2014 and since then has worked on a large and varied range of high profile and high value litigation cases.

Brookes acted, from first instance through to the Privy Council, for the successful claimant in Zorin Khan v Gany Holdings (PTC), which established the proper approach of the Court to determining whether assets are those of the trust or the trustee.

He is currently the first vice-president of the BVI Bar Association and has established a bench and bar advocacy program with a former Commercial Court judge, as well as assisting the Bar Association's pro bono clinic in the BVI.

Ogier's head of Dispute Resolution in the BVI, Brian Lacy, said: "Having worked on such high profile cases it has been great to see Nick develop into a real expert in his field with a reputation to match. His promotion further enhances Ogier's exceptional BVI Dispute Resolution team."