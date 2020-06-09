Majority of Standard Life Aberdeen to work from home until 2021

The majority of Standard Life Aberdeen's (SLA) 4,500-strong workforce has been told to work from home until 2021.

In an email sent to colleagues last Wednesday (3 June), which was first reported by The Times, SLI's COO Mike Tumilty explained the firm is "planning for a smaller number of colleagues" to return to office work "over coming months", while the majority stay at home until the end of the year.

He said: "Colleagues health and wellbeing is central to our discussions and protecting them and their families is critical to our planning process. This is balanced with the various UK and Scottish governments' guidelines and measures as they evolve.

It has become evident that while we may see some easing of working restrictions, we do not expect this principle to change materially for the foreseeable future."

"One of the consistent messages across the UK is that, where possible, people should work from home if they can and this very much applies to financial services.

"Importantly the strength of our IT infrastructure and platform has helped enable teams across the business to continue to deliver for and service our customers and clients," he added.