Stephen Gazard named head of advice at Quilter Financial Planning

Quilter Financial Planning's Stephen Gazard will replace outgoing CEO Andy Thompson, the firm has announced.

Thompson will step down as the financial planning giant's CEO at the end of this month after four years in the position.

Thompson joined Quilter as part of the firm's acquisition of Intrinsic in 2014, having previously sold his Blueprint businesses to them.

We have huge potential to make trusted financial advice more accessible to ensure the best possible outcomes for customers."

Under his leadership, the firm has grown to become one of the largest advice firms in the UK.

Gazard, currently Quilter Financial Planning group managing director, joined the business in 2017 as managing director and has had 23 years in the financial advice sector, including as managing director at Sesame Bankhall Group.

He said: "It is an honour to be asked to lead Quilter Financial Planning through its next phase. We have huge potential to make trusted financial advice more accessible to ensure the best possible outcomes for customers."

Quilter plans to integrate its advice arm more completely with the rest of its business during Gazard's reign.

Thompson said he was "incredibly proud" of what Quilter had achieved during his term as CEO "supporting advisers as a core part of the Quilter Group".

"Stephen Gazard is a proven leader in advice and will guide the business forward to its next more integrated phase," he added.

Quilter's chief executive Paul Feeney thanked Thompson for his time at the helm and said he was delighted to have "such and able successor" in Gazard.

Gazard's appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter