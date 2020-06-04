Barclays Private Bank strengthens Europe team with senior appointments

Barclays Private Bank announced today new appointments to its European private banking division.

Olivier Franceshelli joins Barclays Private Bank as head of Private Banking in Monaco and Alan Werlau has been hired as head of Investments for Barclays Bank Ireland.

Mr Franceshelli will lead the Monaco business to drive Barclays' ambitions in the principality by delivering tailored services and solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients in the region. He has extensive knowledge and experience of delivering success in the private banking sector and the Monégasque market, having previously held the position of co-Business Head at CFM Indosuez in Monaco, leading the bank's Relationship Management teams.

Olivier Franceshelli, head of Private Banking in Monaco, commented: "I'm excited to be joining one of the top private banks in the region and the longest-serving foreign wealth manager in the Principality. As part of a major global financial services provider, I believe that Barclays has the right to win in Monaco and I'm thrilled to take part in its continued success and growth."

Werlau has joined Barclays Private Bank as head of investments for Barclays Bank Ireland, based in Dublin. In this newly created role, Werlau will act as the conduit into the full spectrum of the Bank's investment capabilities for its sophisticated client base across Europe. He joins from Nogard Capital where he acted as CEO and CIO.

Werlau added: "It's a great moment to be joining the Private Bank team in Dublin and I look forward to helping clients within the EU meet their investment objectives. The capabilities offered by Barclays are first class at delivering tailored investments solutions to meet the specific and complex needs of family offices and HNW clients, whilst also connecting them to the broader Barclays offering, including its leading Investment and Corporate Bank."

Jean-Christophe Gerard, head of Barclays Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland commented: "I'm delighted to welcome Olivier and Alan to Barclays Private Bank and am confident they will have a significant impact on shaping the future success of our business."

"For Barclays in Monaco, Olivier's arrival marks the next chapter of our almost 100-year history in the principality, where we continue to bring the full capabilities of a universal British Bank to our clients. Reinforced by Olivier's expertise, we'll continue to deliver our leading banking, credit and investments products and solutions to our clients.

"Alan's in-depth investment knowledge and technical experience will be highly valuable as we enhance the delivery of our broader global investments proposition across Europe, helping us to deliver the best possible solutions to our clients."





