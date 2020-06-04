Quilter Cheviot's sustainable investment fund passes £100m AuM

Quilter Cheviot's Climate Assets Fund, a fossil fuel-free strategy investing in the growth markets of sustainability and environmental technologies, surpassed £100m of client assets under management (as at 31 May), the UK wealth manager reported this morning.

The milestone comes as the fund marked its tenth anniversary since its inception in 2010.

The fund, which has been managed since 2010 by lead fund manager, Claudia Quiroz, seeks to achieve long term capital appreciation and provide income through multi-asset allocation and multi-thematic investment. It has delivered consistently strong investment performance for investors and is top quartile over 1, 3 and 5 years.

Quilter Cheviot's chief executive, Andrew McGlone, commented: "We are immensely proud of the success of the Climate Assets Fund, it has been an innovative market leader since inception. Claudia has consistently proved to be a true expert in her field and she has been supported well by the rest of the team"

"We have seen a significant increase of interest in sustainable investment for many years now and this interest will only to continue to grow. The fund's consistently strong investment performance has proven to investors that you do not have to compromise returns by choosing to invest sustainably."

Despite the economic uncertainty regarding the covid-19 outbreak and the implications for the economy, Quilter Cheviot said it believes that the longer-term trends behind sustainable investing remain firmly in place with sustainable investment continuing to move up the agenda for both the government and investors.

Quiroz added: "Over the last decade we have seen an incredible shift in investors reconsidering the economic and environmental impact of their investments and this is being compounded by the current crisis. While we are seeing market volatility across global equity markets, the Climate Assets Fund has proved resilient, particularly when compared to the peer group."

"The fund was established to focus on the investment opportunities arising from global trends including climate change, resource scarcity and population shifts. In the next 10 years, these trends are set to continue and intensify as governments around the world attempt to reconcile the covid-19 recovery with their carbon net-zero ambition".