II Awards to be virtual event for first time in 20-year history

For the first time in more than 20 years, the International Investment Awards 2020 will be a virtual awards ceremony, II announced today.

Mid-pandemic or not, II has taken the decision that the show must go on, and this year's event will, for the first time, be a virtual event broadcast live on 8 October.

The virtual event comes as International Investment embraces the format via Deskflix, Incisive Media's innovative new platform.

The show must go on."

Entries for the annual II Awards, now in its 21st year, are closing soon. Makes sure you take a look at the list of categories and start your entries today! The deadline for entries is 30 June.

New categories for 2020 include:

You can register your company here, and view all the other categories. The 21st II Awards will take place on 8 October. We look forward to seeing you there.

For further details please contact Gary Robinson, II's commercial director, at [email protected]