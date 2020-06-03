Fidelity Int'l launches three sustainable ETFs

Fidelity International, the London-based fund house, has announced the launch of three actively managed ESG exchange traded funds (ETFs), adding to the firm's 'sustainable family of funds.'

Consisting of three core regional equity indices: Global, US and Europe, the Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Equity ETFs provide investors broad equity market exposure comprised of companies that Fidelity favours from a sustainable and fundamental perspective.

The ETFs employ a systematic active strategy and leverage Fidelity's proprietary analyst research. Companies are selected and weighted in favour of those that Fidelity has identified as having a positive fundamental outlook and strong sustainability credentials, using Fidelity's Sustainable Ratings. The portfolios typically consist of 250 to 500 stocks, depending on geographical region, and will be rebalanced quarterly.





These new ETFs represent a key development in our capabilities by offering investors an enhanced ESG profile and low-cost access to Fidelity's high-conviction analyst views."

Fund Ticker OCF Comparative market index Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced US Equity FUSR 0.30% MSCI USA Index Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Global Equity FGLR 0.35% MSCI World Index Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Europe Equity FEUR 0.30% MSCI Europe Index



Competitively priced with OCFs of 0.30%-0.35%, the ETFs will commence trading on Wednesday, 3 June on the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra.

Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Equity ETFs form part of Fidelity's Sustainable Family range of funds, which currently consists of five products; two sustainable thematic funds focusing on carbon reduction and water and waste as well as three best-in-class equity and fixed income funds.

Nick King, Fidelity's head of ETFs, commented: "Incorporating sustainable investing principles is a key priority for many of our clients. We recently launched our proprietary sustainability ratings which draw upon the assessments of more than 160 research analysts and the expertise of our dedicated ESG team."

"This is one of the biggest in-house research teams globally and our analysts conduct in excess of 15,000 company meetings each year. This deep corporate access gives us the opportunity to engage directly with companies we invest in and provides a truly forward-looking view of the factors impacting a company's ESG credentials and trajectory.

Jenn-Hui Tan, global head of stewardship and sustainable investing at Fidelity, added: "In line with our fiduciary duty and in response to our clients' demands, we have been substantially increasing our focus on sustainable investment over recent years, including the launch of our Sustainable Ratings and Sustainable Family fund range."

"These new ETFs represent a key development in our capabilities by offering investors an enhanced ESG profile and low-cost access to Fidelity's high-conviction analyst views."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter