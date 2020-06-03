MSCI appoints Axel Kilian EMEA head of client coverage

MSCI has announced that Axel Kilian has been appointed head of client coverage for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from 1 June.

Based in London, Kilian will oversee MSCI's sales, client relationship management and client service teams across EMEA. He will also partner closely with global product and research teams across MSCI to implement strategies for enhanced client solutions and continued growth across the region. The EMEA Coverage leadership team will report directly to Kilian.

"Axel's vast experience in global markets across different client segments and products, and his direct knowledge of the wealth management industry, will add tremendous value to our global coverage efforts at MSCI," said Alvise Munari, global head of client coverage.

"I am confident that Axel's experience and leadership will prove critical to MSCI's mission of delivering superior client service and the continued success of the EMEA region."

"I am excited to join an innovative and forward-thinking company like MSCI. In today's challenging markets with elevated volatility, it is critically important for investors, asset owners, wealth managers and banks to have access to tools that help them make better investment decisions and manage risk effectively. MSCI's leading product and research offering positions the company well to deliver an exceptional client experience today and in the future," said Kilian.

Kilian has over 25 years of financial services industry experience. Over the past decade and a half, he has held various senior client management roles at leading financial institutions including JPMorgan, Lehman Brothers, Nomura and UBS across the equity, derivatives and wealth segments.