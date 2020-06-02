India survey reveals 'huge challenges' for insurers post-pandemic

The Insurance Institute of India (III) has published the results of a suvey suggesting the covid-19 pandemic will have long-lasting effects on the country's insurance sector.

The Mumbai-based III canvassed the opinions of 62 current and retired insurance industry professionsals, according to Asia Insurance Review.

The survey focused in particular on respondent's reactions to the covid-19 outbreak. The greatest challenge for the Indian insurance sector, the survey found, was the acceleration to digital services and reskilling its workforce for online insurance.