Lombard appoints Florent Albert as managing director for Europe

Lombard International Assurance has announced the appointment of Florent Albert as managing director, Europe, in addition to his existing role of group chief financial officer (CFO).

Following Stuart Parkinson's appointment as Lombard International Group's CEO on 1 April, Albert's appointment reinforces the Group's governance in supporting its ambitious growth plans as it continues to strengthen its leadership position in Europe and beyond.

With over 20 years of experience in the financial services and insurance sector, Albert will lead Lombard International Assurance's strategic and tactical agenda in Europe. He joined the company in 2015 as CFO Europe, before being appointed Group CFO in August 2019.

Parkinson said: "I'm delighted to appoint Florent as managing director for Europe. Strengthening our Group's governance in this way continues to further enhance our globally diversified and balanced business driven by multiple engines of growth in Europe, the US, Asia and Latin America.

"His in-depth knowledge of our company combined with his expertise of the Luxembourg ecosystem are valuable assets to help us achieve our ambitious objectives."

Albert added: "I'm excited to take on this expanded role. Lombard International Assurance has built its reputation and leadership position through the expertise of our talented teams and a service excellence mindset."

"In an increasingly changeable world and volatile global economy, and with the mobile and multi-jurisdictional needs of our clients continuing to accelerate, it's never been more important for investors to review their wealth and succession planning strategies," Albert added.

