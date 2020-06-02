Dubai's DIFC firms to benefit from group healthcare scheme

In a statement, DIFC said the group health insurance policy will shortly be available for 2,400 registered DIFC companies. These firms will be able to provide health insurance for their 25,600 employees, DIFC said.

The DIFC statement read: "The scheme will provide participating companies access to mandatory health cover for their employees and dependents, and will support SMEs in gaining access to high-level coverage while streamlining their costs that are comprehensive and reasonable."

Dubai-based EC3 Brokers will facilitate the purchase of cost-effective health insurance for DIFC registered companies. As part of the agreement, it will act as an intermediary to facilitate the tendering process to shortlist the insurer and the third-party administrator contractual partners in the UAE.

Arif Amiri, chief executive of the DIFC Authority, said: "This agreement paves the way for DIFC to provide clients with a new benefit that adds value, saves them money and provides a high level of health insurance cover for the 25,600 people working in the centre."

Steve Hart, senior executive officer of EC3 Brokers MEA, said, "This is a bespoke offering in Dubai and one that we hope will serve the DIFC and its members well."

Earlier this year the DIFC free zone's Employee Workplace Savings (DEWS), an end-of-services benefits plan, was launched.