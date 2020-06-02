Eaton Vance appoints business development director for Germany and Austria

Eaton Vance Global Advisors today announced that Thomas Justen has joined the firm as Business Development Director, Germany and Austria, reporting to Thomas Body, head of business development, Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).

Justen will focus on increasing sales and retention within German-speaking Europe of investment strategies managed by Eaton Vance's investment affiliates. This includes establishing, developing and managing on-going relationships with institutional clients and fund buyers, and supporting the overall sales and marketing efforts of EVGA in the region.

"Thomas is an experienced sales executive with strong relationships in German-speaking Europe, and a proven track record of accessing new markets and distribution channels", said Body.

“We are confident Thomas will enhance services and support for our clients. This hire furthers our commitment to the German market.”

Justen joins EVGA from Jyske Capital, a subsidiary of Jyske Bank, where he served as head of wholesale business, DACH, based in Frankfurt am Main, from the beginning of 2017. Prior to this, he was responsible for International Business Development, Luxemburg, Switzerland and France, at Alfi Partners based in Luxemburg.

Before Alfi, he was head of sales, Switzerland and Luxembourg, and senior relationship manager, Germany, Austria and Luxembourg, at Baring Asset Management, based in Frankfurt, for almost nine years.

