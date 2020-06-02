People moves: Linda Seymour to succeed Sandra Stuart as HSBC Canada head

HSBC has announced that Linda Seymour has been appointed president and chief executive officer of HSBC Canada, effective 1 September 2020.

Seymour has also been appointed group general manager of HSBC Holdings, effective 1 June. She is replacing Sandra Stuart, who is retiring after 40 years with HSBC Canada.

A 30-year veteran of HSBC, Seymour has an extensive background in commercial and retail banking. She has been executive vice-president and head of commercial banking for Canada since 2012, is a member of the HSBC Group's global Commercial Banking Executive Committee and a longstanding member of the Canadian bank's Executive Committee.

HSBC Canada's Commercial Banking unit accounts for the majority of the bank's profits in Canada. HSBC Canada said that, under Seymour's leadership, "it ranks among the top performing commercial regions in the HSBC Group with a focus on helping Canadian businesses expand across the world's trade corridors."

She joined HSBC in 1988 and has held progressively senior roles in Commercial Banking, Retail and Wealth, Operations and Risk. Linda is the national Executive Sponsor of HSBC Canada's Balance Network which supports the recruitment, development, advancement and engagement of a gender-balanced workforce.

Stephen Moss, regional CEO for Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, Latin America and Canada said: "We thank Sandra for her strong contribution over the past 40 years. As CEO, she led the Canadian business through a period of significant change and growth with assets now sitting at $125bn. We are confident that Linda will build on HSBC's position as the leading international bank in Canada and a significant contributor to the Group."

Moss added: "With the extreme demands of this unusual environment, we are especially pleased that we have a deeply experienced leader with her own track record of growth who also brings continuity for our customers and our people."

Seymour said: "Canada is a key market for HSBC and, as a Canadian, I am extremely proud of our role in the HSBC Group. Our vast international network means we offer something unique and powerful to Canadian individuals and companies with international aspirations. As we have for almost 40 years, we will be here to help them stay strong in the coming months and work together for the country's economic recovery. Longer term, I look forward to continuing to work with our customers and our people as we invest and grow in Canada for years to come."

HSBC Canada is a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings, and is the leading international bank in Canada.

