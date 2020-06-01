IQ-EQ launches family office service for HNWIs

IQ-EQ, an investor services provider and financial advisory firm headquartered in Luxembourg, today announced the launch of a dedicated, holistic Family Office Service.

The company said its "enhanced offering" is designed to "support the cross-border and increasingly complex requirements placed on family offices by their high-net-worth families to protect and grow their private capital for generations to come."

The launch comes as the family office space expands, evolves and diversifies, with globally minded HNW families embracing more sophisticated governance and an increasingly international and multi-asset class approach to investment strategies.

Since our strategic rebrand to IQ-EQ last year, our guiding vision has been to continuously develop a deeper understanding of the individual needs of our clients in key market niches."

IQ-EQ, which rebranded from SGG last year, has been servicing the HNW community for over 50 years under the umbrella of its Private Wealth segment, recognised the need for a dedicated, cross-segment offering that would cover both traditional fiduciary and administration services as well as more recent requirements, such as ESG and KRI reporting, deal flow, regulatory and tax compliance, philanthropy, alternative and luxury asset services.

The offering targets single and multi-family offices, as well as high-net-worth executives and entrepreneurs looking for a virtual family office set-up.

Commenting on the launch, Steve Sokić, IQ-EQ's group head of private wealth and chair of its Family Office Services Committee, said: "Since our strategic rebrand to IQ-EQ last year, our guiding vision has been to continuously develop a deeper understanding of the individual needs of our clients in key market niches. This is how we stay competitive and bring value."

Sokić added, "We've added a number of key capabilities over the last few years and now by bringing together a dedicated cross-segment offering, which is relevant for and demanded by our many family office clients worldwide, we're able to service their unique and evolving requirements better than ever."

"With the next decade set to be full of challenges and opportunities as trillions of dollars are passed down to the next generation, we want to make sure we're as focused and flexible as possible to be trusted partners to our family office clients, and the families they represent, throughout their evolution and across generations."

IQ-EQ employs a workforce of 2,800 staff located in 23 jurisdictions around the world and AuM of upwards of $400bn.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter