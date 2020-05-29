European Fund Selector category added to II Awards 2020

To mark our wider coverage of the European cross-border funds industry, II has announced the new category of European Fun Selector of the Year in its 21st II Awards this October.

Christopher Copper-Ind, editor-in-chief of International Investment, said, "This exciting new category goes hand-in-hand with our expanded coverage of Europe's thriving funds sector on II this year. This is a period of great innovation in Europe's cross-border funds, with some progressive policies that make the region stand out on the world stage, most notably within sustainable finance and UCITS."

"We expect this will be one of the most popular categories, and look forward to receiving readers' entries," he added.

The International Investment Awards 2020 are open for submitting entries. The deadline is 30 June.

The perstigious and world-renowned II Awards are the longest-running event of their kind, and there are now 21 awards covering the full spectrum of the industry from fintech to IPMI, and trusts to private banking.

In addition to ESF of the Year, this year we've introduced two other progressive new categories:

Best ESG Fund

Woman of the Year

Please visit our dedicated II Awards website for more information.

The II Awards will take place on Thursday 8 October 2020 at One Whitehall Place, Westminster, London.

The deadline for submitting entries is 30 June 2020.

For further details, please contact Gary Robinson on [email protected]

