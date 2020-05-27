Australia, Spain & US remain top destinations for UK expats: research
The UK's Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) published today the results of its survey that shows Australia, Spain, the US and Canada are the top countries for British expats, with two-thirds living abroad in order to further their careers.
According to the think-tank's survey, 40 countries host more than 40,000 British expats. Australia and Spain remain the most popular choices, with 1.3 million and 761,000 UK expats respectively.
Around 30% of expats are seeking a better quality of life, often in retirement.
The UK's Office for National Statistics estimates 300,000 citizens emigrate each year, a figure that has remained relatively static over the past 20 years.
The top 25 countries for Britons living abroad, according to the IPPR's survey, are:
|Rank
|Country
|Number of UK expats
|1
|Australia
|1,300,000
|2
|Spain
|761,000
|3
|United States
|678,000
|4
|Canada
|603,000
|5
|Ireland
|291,000
|6
|New Zealand
|215,000
|7
|South Africa
|212,000
|8
|France
|200,000
|9
|Germany
|115,000
|10
|Cyprus
|59,000
|11
|UAE
|55,000
|12
|Pakistan
|47,000
|13
|Singapore
|45,000
|14
|Switzerland
|45,000
|15
|Israel
|44,000
|16
|The Netherlands
|44,000
|17
|Thailand
|41,000
|18
|China and Hong Kong
|36,000
|19
|Turkey
|34,000
|20
|India
|32,000
|21
|Kenya
|29,000
|22
|Belgium
|28,000
|23
|Barbados
|27,000
|24
|Saudi Arabia
|26,000
|25
|Italy
|26,000
The UAE is 11th in the table, with the emirate of Dubai being the most popular Middle East destination for British expats. Elsewhere in the region, Israel makes a surprise entry at 15th, and Turkey is 19th, with most expats living in either Istanbul or along the southern coastal region of Antalya.
Around 5 million British citizens live abroad, representing almost 10% of the population.
Strange but true
The survey threw up some interesting facts, including:
- Cuba is home to six British expat pensioners, and Mongolia to just two.
- North Korea hosts no UK expats
- Just 930 Britons live in the Falkland Islands, while 8,300 call Argentina home
Yesterday deVere Group published the findings of its own expat survey, which revealed that more than 60% of all UK expats expect never to return.
