UK's Personal Finance Society applauds IFA's help for carers

A Personal Finance Society (PFS) member is supplying care givers with personal protective equipment so they can safely assist the elderly in Wales.

Robert Lewis, an IFA at Mold-based Celtic Financial Planning and director trustee of carer supporting charity Newcis, has spent the last month using his 3D printer to make face shields to protect healthcare workers and allow them to safely do their essential work.

By the end of April, Lewis had made 30 face shields and he aims to make at least 100 in the weeks to come to support care workers in his area who have struggled to access PPE during the coronavirus pandemic. The first 30 face shields, which were paid for by Celtic Financial, were delivered to Newcis and Flintshire County Council for use in care home across the county.

Lewis said: "I started making the face shields because I wanted to help out and noticed there was a huge shortage of PPE equipment. I had been interested in 3D printing for a while and noticed an effort to print face shields and wanted to take part. I thought it would be a productive use of my time while I was spending more time at home."

"One of my masks was used to allow a carer to go to the funeral of a loved one. It is so important to look after our local community."

Lewis has been a Personal Finance Society member since 2007 and sat his first Chartered Insurance Institute financial planning examination back in 2006. He has worked in financial services since 2005 and has run his own financial planning business for the last six to seven years.

Keith Richards, chief executive of the Personal Finance Society, said: "I applaud Robert who epitomises the generosity and commitment of Financial advisers across the country who go the extra mile to make a real difference to people's lives. Whether through a formal pro bono programme, local initiative or simply looking out for clients in need plays a vital role in community care and wellbeing."

