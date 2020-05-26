Allianz launches digital health services for Singapore customers

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Singapore Branch and Allianz Care have partnered with digital healthcare provider MyDoc to launch a new video consultation service for international health insurance customers in Singapore.

This service allows customers to speak to fully qualified doctors from the comfort of their own home or office. MyDoc is available to companies and private families who chose the International Healthcare Plans for Singapore, underwritten and sold by Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Singapore Branch and designed by Allianz Care, the international health brand of Allianz Partners.

The latest in a suite of digital tools and services launched by Allianz Care in recent months, MyDoc is part of a wider initiative to develop a global teleconsultation solution for customers, and follows the introduction of the LiveDoc teleconsultation service in the UAE last year.

Telehealth isn't just about speaking to a doctor online. it's about removing inefficiency in the existing healthcare system, to provide better care and convenience to the people."

In addition, customers around the world can avail of real-time advice and support from a team of healthcare professionals either online or over the phone, seven days a week. These developments are being driven by the customer need for simplicity, accessibility and increased choice in accessing care.

Paula Covey, Allianz Partners chief marketing officer, International Health, added: "The need for accessible, mobile health services has never been greater and our goal is to continually find ways to make access to care easier for our customers. With many people in Singapore and across the world currently practicing safe distancing and self-isolation as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, it's simply not possible for many to visit their primary physician or healthcare specialist in person."

"However, even outside of these extraordinary times, when people are busy with their regular schedules, finding time to physically visit the doctor can prove difficult. A delivery service for prescriptions and pharmacies is also available.

Covey added: "MyDoc is an easy-to-use platform that allows individuals to interact with healthcare professionals directly, from the safety of their own homes. The launch of this new service is timely and we look forward to offering this added benefit to our customers in Singapore. As we address the growing need for more choice in terms of how care is accessed, we look forward to providing customers with more technology-based solutions, including a truly global teleconsultation solution over the coming months."

Speaking about the launch, Melisa Teoh, chief marketing officer and general manager of MyDoc, said: "We are delighted to work with Allianz Care to provide a full suite of telehealth services for international health customers in Singapore. We are experiencing a change in the way people seek care, it's important for us to be working with key industry players such as Allianz, to make our services available to more people across Singapore.

