Saudi Arabia says it will permanently deport expats who break covid-19 rules

Saudi Arabia warned this morning that any foreigners residing in the Kingdom who are found to have broken any of the covid-19 lockdown rules will be deported and blacklisted from returning.



Riyadh's ministry of interior issued strict guidelines on social distancing rules in March. These include forbidding any gathering in public spaces, shopping malls and shops.



The Saudi broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported that offenders risk fines of 5,000 riyals ($1,330), with re-offending accruing a penalty of double this amount.

Re-offending also carries the risk of prosecution by the authorities, the broadcaster added: "If a violator is a resident of Saudi Arabia, he will be deported from the kingdom, and will be forever forbidden from re-entering it after his punishment is carried out."

In a statement on its website today the ministry of the interior said: "In case a private sector establishment repeated the violation for the first time, it will be shut down for three months. If the violation was repeated for a second time, the establishment will be shut down for six months."

Saudi Arabia has recorded around 320 deaths from covid-19, one of the highest tallies in the Gulf region.

8 Saudi expats arrested for cybercrime

In a separate development today, Saudi anti-cybercrime police have arrested eight expat workers for allegedly setting up an illegal store in Riyadh for mobile SIM cards. The Bangladeshi nationals were using fake identity cards, according to a spokesman for the Riyadh police.