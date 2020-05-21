People moves: HSBC Private Banking hires new head of products and investments

HSBC has announced the appointment of Lavanya Chari as global head of products, investments and collaboration, HSBC Private Banking.

Chari will join HSBC from Deutsche Bank and will be based in Hong Kong, after a period of time working in Singapore.

Chari will lead HSBC's private banking and wealth product strategy, and be responsible for the global Investment Products team, serving the needs of Private Banking clients and Personal Banking customers. Her appointment further signals HSBC's ongoing commitment to growing its global wealth business. Chari will report to the CEO of HSBC Private Banking, and Annabel Spring, head of customers and products, Wealth and Personal Banking.

The appointment supports HSBC's ambition to bring a broader range of wealth expertise to the full continuum of clients and customers across Wealth and Personal Banking."

The global British bank says Chari brings deep experience of wealth products and structured investment solutions, and of working with a broad range of clients from retail distributors through to private banks and sovereign wealth funds. The appointment supports HSBC's ambition to bring a broader range of wealth expertise to the full continuum of clients and customers across Wealth and Personal Banking.

Chari joined Deutsche Bank in 2002 after completing her MBA, and has since held a number of senior positions in their Wealth Management and Global Markets businesses, most recently as Global Head of Products and Solutions for Private Banking.

Before that, Chari ran various businesses within Global Markets including Structured Investment Solutions for Asia, Commodities Asset Structuring globally and Rates Asset Structuring for Europe. Chari studied Aerospace Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology and has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management.

Her new role will take effect from 20 July.