New ESG category added to II Awards 2020

International Investment announced this week that entries are now open for its 21st annual International Investment Awards. One of three new categories this year is Best ESG Product.

This is the age of the green investment. Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) values are permeating every sector of the industry, and on every continent. 2019 saw $52bn invested in emerging market green bonds. Just today, research revealed ESG fund flows have risen 37-fold in just three years.

And all of this has been boosted still further by the covid-19 outbreak. Several studies have shown ESG investments outperforming regular stocks over the past 3 months. And countless financial organisations have been prompted to adopt new ESG actions and policies in light of the crisis.

HSBC has launched a sustainability effort in Bangladesh this week. Standard Chartered recently teamed up with Imperial College in a climate-focused partnership.

ESG and sustainable investing is fast becoming a permanent and mainstream feature of international finance. II is looking forward to championing the very best this nascent sector has to offer.

You can register your company here, and view all the other categories. The 21st II Awards will take place on 8 October at One Whitehall Place, Westminster, London.

For further details please contact Gary Robinson, II's commercial director, at [email protected]