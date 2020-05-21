CISI partners with Romanian business school to 'enhance ethics and integrity'

The UK's Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) and Envisia-Boards of Elite have announced a partnership which aims to strengthen collaboration and improve standards, ethics and integrity between the UK and Romanian financial services and corporate governance markets.

Envisia Boards of Elite was founded in 2017 to foster "ethotical leadership and delivering state of the education, mentoring and advisory services for senior directors and high-calibre professionals, through prestigious local and international partnerships."

Envisia is bringing to Romania in partnership with the prestigious triple-accredited Henley Business School, University of Reading, the unique postgraduate qualification programme for practising board members with academic accreditation recognised within the EU.

The CISI is a global membership professional body encompassing financial services sectors including wealth management, financial planning and capital markets. With over 45,000 members in over100 countries, CISI's 40,000 exams last year were sat in 81 countries and its qualifications are recognised by 61 global regulators.

The partnership between the two bodies will allow reciprocal promotion in respect of events, qualifications, membership and continuing professional development. The membership arrangement will accept Envisia candidates as CISI members with the first year's membership fee waived if professionals sign up by March 2021.

The CISI's CPD digital platform contains over 180 e-learning modules, or "Professional Refreshers", 500 videos on the CISI TV channel and 1,300 articles in CISI member magazine The Review.

Gabriela Hârțescu, Envisia dean and chief operating officer, said: "Envisia and CISI are promoting the same values to the community of financial services industry and business leaders: professional excellence, corporate governance best practices, uncompromising integrity and ethics. Consequently, our strategic partnership is aimed at the betterment of leadership by providing expertise and inspiration to actual and future leaders."

Karolina Pajor, CISI Senior International Manager added: "We are extremely pleased to enter into this agreement with Envisia, another key Romanian partner, which will support our respective members in the important dynamic, global financial services areas of professional development, corporate governance, integrity and ethics."

The CISI says it has relationships in place with several Eastern European partners, including the Baltic Financial Advisers Association (BFAA), which represents the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian Banking Associations and works with investment banking operations in the Polish financial centres in Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw.