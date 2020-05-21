ESG fund flows increase 37-fold in three years: research

Calastone, the global funds network, has revealed that UK-based investors have added £3.9bn into ESG funds since July 2017, a big increase from the £107m in the 33 months before that date, according to the firm's data.

Calastone said the data it tracked, which accounted for 373 UK funds that market themselves under an ESG label, showed trading volume in those offerings had increased threefold during those timeframes, to £16.5bn.

However, it added, there were far fewer sellers in those transactions post-July 2017 than there were between 2015 and 2017, meaning net fund inflows increased 37 times.

In the 31 months to July 2017, £107m was invested into ESG mandates, with £6.4bn of two-way trading. In the subsequent 33 months, those figures had climbed to £3.9bn and £16.5bn respectively.

Further, Calastone's ESG Fund Flows Index has averaged 61.9 - meaning that buying activity was almost two-thirds larger than selling activity - the highest of all the index's categories, beating even passive flows at 59.

Edward Glyn, Calastone's head of global markets, said: "ESG investment struggled for a long time to gain real, mainstream traction among investors, perhaps thanks to a lack of understanding and consistency around what labels like ‘ethical investment' and ESG actually mean and therefore what the products offer. But it also reflected a perception that ESG investment may well entail lower returns."

"This is now changing. Fund management groups are investing heavily in the category in response to growing investor demand. This higher profile for ESG funds and a growing focus on managing non-financial operating risk is driving demand higher too from institutional investors."

Glyn added: "There is also no reason why returns should be lower, especially as governments and courts around the world increasingly expect corporates to bear the cost of poor practices - the vast class-action suits against tobacco companies are a case in point."