Quilter launches mental support hub for advisers

UK-based financial advice giant Quilter has launched a new online resource to support the mental health of advisers

Thrive for advisers forms part of Quilter's ‘There for you' website which was launched to support financial adviser businesses through the Coronavirus crisis.

The new resource offers a host of materials aimed at supporting the wellbeing of financial advisers and their clients during the pandemic, including:

Podcasts and videos from Quilter's own and external wellbeing experts and behavioural economists

Tips on working effectively from home, staying connected and balancing work and caring responsibilities

Materials on how to cope with isolation and build resilience

The Thrive programme initially launched to Quilter employees in 2018 to enhance their personal wellbeing and mental health. Quilter also has a Thrive ambassador network to promote the programme and engage colleagues.

Relevant extracts and downloadable PDFs directly from the employee toolkit are available to financial advisers from today. The hub will also include a selection of the best blogs from Quilter employees on how they have tackled their mental health challenges.

Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter, said: "This pandemic is the biggest behavioural and emotional challenge of our time and so I'm delighted we're able to launch our Thrive for advisers site today as part of our wider programme of adviser support during the pandemic. We launched our Thrive programme of mental health support for our colleagues in 2018 as I wanted Quilter to be a place where it is ok not to be ok, where we can all put our burden down."

"Our workplace has now changed to our own homes and it's just as important that we all feel supported, and that extends to the advisers that work with us."

"The World Health Organisation has just published a report warning that we are on the cusp of a mental health crisis, underlining that it is vital that we all are able to access help and support, particularly when we're feeling isolated and vulnerable. As we enter Mental Health Awareness Week there is no better time to recognise the importance of talking about and supporting one another's emotional and personal wellbeing."

Financial advisers can access the Thrive materials here.