People moves: Aviva appoints George Culmer as chairman

UK insurer and financial services provider Aviva announced this morning the appointment of George Culmer as non-executive chairman with effect from the 27 May, following the Aviva AGM.

Culmer will succeed Sir Adrian Montague who will retire from the board on 31 May 2020. This follows the announcement Aviva made on 21st January 2020 that Sir Adrian would retire as Chairman this year.

Aviva said Culmer brings extensive experience in insurance and broader financial services to the role. He is currently Aviva's senior independent non-executive director, a role he assumed in January 2020. George joined Aviva as a non-executive director in September 2019.

Culmer was previously chief financial officer of Lloyds Banking Group and chief financial officer of RSA Insurance Group. Culmer has also had senior roles at Zurich Financial Services and Prudential.

The appointment of Culmer follows a thorough external and internal selection process led by the board. The appointment has been approved by the PRA and FCA, Aviva said.

Culmer said: "I am honoured to be appointed Aviva's Chairman. I would like to thank Adrian for his service to Aviva over the last seven years and his leadership during a period of considerable change."



"Aviva's purpose for more than 320 years has been to support its customers and communities when it really matters and throughout their lives. This has never been more important than it is today during these current challenging times. I will work closely with Maurice and the management team to ensure Aviva continues to be there to support and deliver for all our customers, our colleagues and our shareholders."

Sir Adrian Montague said: "After five years as Chairman, and with a refreshed board in place, it is the right time for me to step down. George has deep experience of insurance and financial services and is an outstanding choice to succeed me. Aviva has a strong franchise, a purpose that has never been more relevant and great opportunities for the future. It has been a privilege to serve as chairman."