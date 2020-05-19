Kuwait's municipality to dismiss all expats

Kuwait's municipality has confirmed it is drawing up plans to imminently dismiss all expat employees and replacing them with Kuwaiti nationals, according to reports.

Waleed Al-Jassem, the minister of state for municipal affairs, confirmed the development yesterday, according to the English-language Kuwait Times.

The municipality, the administrative arm of the central government in Kuwait City, employs just over 1,000 expat workers.

The Kuwaiti authorities have said they expect all foreigners currently working in the government to be replaced within a year."

Al-Jassem said the foreigners' roles will be replaced by Kuwaiti citizens and by boosting the use of automation and technology.

MP Abdulkarim Al-Kandari said such a legislation was required because despite regulations in the past to reduce the appointment of expats in government jobs, foreign workers continue to comprise 26 per cent of public sector roles, the Kuwait Times report stated.

The legislation, which must be reviewed and approved by the National Assembly and accepted by the government, gives all government agencies a period of one year to terminate all their foreign employees.

The Kuwait Times reported that further details will be made available after the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

As with many of the Gulf states, Kuwaiti nationals make up a minority of the overall population, at around 30% of the State's 4.6 million populace.