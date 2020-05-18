II Awards 2020 now open for entries

The International Investment Awards 2020 are now open for submitting entries.

The II Awards are the longest-running event of their kind, and there are now 21 awards covering the full spectrum of the industry from fintech to IPMI, and trusts to private banking.

This year we've introduced three new categories:

Best ESG Fund

Woman of the Year

European Fund Selector of the Year

The II Awards will take place on Thursday 8 October 2020 at One Whitehall Place, Westminster, London.

The deadline for submitting entries is 30 June 2020. Please click here to view the categories and upload your entries.

For further details, please contact Gary Robinson on [email protected]