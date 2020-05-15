People moves: BNP Paribas promotes Florence Pourchet to LatAm head

BNP Paribas, the Paris-based global bank, has confirmed the appointment of Florence Pourchet as head of corporate and institutional banking (CIB) for Latin America, effective immediately.

In her new role, Pourchet will help drive BNP Paribas' Latin American strategy, as well as provide oversight and support to the various countries in the region where the bank has a presence. The region's country heads will report to her.

BNP Paribas, which is headquartered in Paris, said Pourchet has been with the bank since 1990, having held a variety of banking and credit roles across France, Germany and the US, and was most recently appointed head of CIB Hispanic LatAm in 2019, in addition to head of credit and portfolio management and head of CSR for the Americas.

Ricardo Guimaraes, who became head of Brazil and CEO of Banco BNP Paribas Brasil on 1 March, will now report to Pourchet.

Brazil, where the French lender employs close to 2,000 people, will continue to be a key driver of the region's strategy.

Bob Hawley, CEO of BNP Paribas CIB Americas, stated: "BNP Paribas has been present in Latin America for over a century starting in 1914 in Argentina, and recognizes the region as a critical growth market. Many of our large institutional and corporate clients are looking for a range of banking products and services delivered through an integrated and regional provider - Florence will play a key role in aligning and developing our strategy to address these needs."

Pourchet said: "It is my privilege to assume this role for the bank at this important time. Latin America is an essential part of the Americas strategy, and I look forward to working with each market and business line to develop solutions and opportunities for our clients both locally in the region, and beyond."

BNP Paribas also announced this week that its securities services business began operations in Mexico, taking the total number of markets it serves to 36. The Group employs close to 4,000 employees across six countries.

