People moves: Quilter appoints Tim Breedon as non-executive director

Quilter has announced that Tim Breedon has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, with effect from 1 June 2020.

This follows the announcement on 11 March 2020 that Cathy Turner and Dr Suresh Kana will be stepping down from the Quilter board at the conclusion of the company's 2020 AGM which takes place today.

Breedon is currently a non-executive director of Barclays, chairing the Board Risk Committee and is a member of the Board Audit Committee, Board Nomination Committee and Board Remuneration Committee. He is also Chairman of Apax Global Alpha Limited and had previously served as executive chairman of the Northview Group.

Before that, Breedon had a distinguished career with Legal & General, where, among other roles, he was the group chief executive from 2006 until June 2012. Tim was a Member of the Takeover Panel from 2010 to 2012, a non-executive director of the Association of British Insurers, where he has served as chairman from 2010 to 2012 and a non-executive director on the Financial Reporting Council between 2004 and 2007.

As a former CEO of a FTSE-100 company operating in the UK long-term savings market, Breedon will provide challenge, advice and support to Quilter management on business performance and decision-making. Tim's appointment will support the Quilter Board in overseeing the delivery of long term sustainable success for Quilter using his extensive financial services experience, deep understanding of risk management and UK and EU regulation, as well as an understanding of key investor issues.

Tim will join the Quilter Board Risk Committee, Board Remuneration Committee and Board Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee.

Glyn Jones, chairman of Quilter, commented: "I am delighted Tim has agreed to join the Quilter Board. Tim brings a unique blend of experience and expertise as a former CEO in a highly successful FTSE 100 savings and pensions business, and as a very seasoned non-executive director in both a FTSE 100 company and private equity backed businesses. He brings a deep understanding of UK regulated financial services, corporate governance in UK public companies, and effective board challenge and support in building out a sustainable long term business."

Tim said, "I am pleased to be joining Quilter at an important point in its evolution and I look forward to working with the chairman and my fellow Board members in supporting the Quilter management team."