UAE expats 'exempt from all fines' for 3 months

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced this morning that all expats residing in the country who have breached the terms of their residency, or whose visas are due to expire, will be granted a 3-month grace period from 18 May.

The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (FAIC), confirmed that any violation of the UAE Foreigners' Residency and Entry Law will be excempt from penalties, and the usual fines waived until 18 August.

The FAIC said that, responding to the disruption caused by the covid-19 lockdown, the president of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had issued an order exempting all expats, and backdating any violations of the foreigners' law to 1 March.

A spokesman for FAIC said, "We urge all expats to register at the FAIC portal to avail of the grace period that shall start on May 18 up to three months. All breaches related to expired Emirates IDs and labour cards will also be cancelled."

Last month the federal government in Abu Dhabi announced the launch of an "early leave" initiative for the country's largely expatriate workforce.

The new announcements includes residency and work permits, and identity cards.

According to the FAIC more than 1.5 million transactions have been completed by residents using its online platform and "smart services."

To date the Gulf state has reported 206 deaths from covid-19.

