Aetna and PA Clinical Network team up to expand provider network in US

The PA Clinical Network, Pennsylvania's only health care provider-led clinically integrated network, announced today that Aetna, a CVS Health company and a provider of health insurance and related services, has initiated a value-based contract for Aetna's Medicare Advantage members being cared for in the network.

Aetna said it offers a variety of solutions and products for Pennsylvanians that bundle the benefits of a Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage. Aetna Medicare Solutions is offered across Pennsylvania and will work with the PA Clinical Network to enhance care coordination and increased quality for its members.

"We quickly recognized Aetna's commitment to their patients, and we are pleased to be collaborating with Aetna to increase quality, reduce unnecessary expenses, and increase satisfaction," said Jaan Sidorov, CEO of the PA Clinical Network.

"Our physicians are excited to be working with Aetna and we look forward to serving their members with enhanced levels of value-based care and population health."

"Aetna is dedicated to improving access to quality care, reducing costs, and improving patient satisfaction," said Bob O'Connor, vice-president of Medicare for Aetna Pennsylvania.

"As we increase our focus on the value and quality of care accessible to members, we see our partnership with PACN becoming even more important for us and our members."