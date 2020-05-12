Raffles partners with Bank of Montreal PB in Singapore

Raffles Financial Group has announced a partnership with Bank of Montreal Private Bank Asia to identify clients who require advice and management of their family trusts, custodian and private banking accounts.

"We are delighted that Raffles Financial has established a relationship with BMO Private Bank to identify clients who need private banking, wealth planning and investment services," said Monique Chan, CEO, of BMO Private Bank Asia.

BMO Private Bank Asia, through their Hong Kong and Singapore branches, provides ultra-high net-worth clients with investment advisory services, discretionary investment management services, banking services and trust and family office solutions.

Dr Charlie In, chairman of Raffles Financial Group, said "We believe that the BMO and Raffles synergy will provide clients with a comprehensive and customized suite of corporate finance, investment and private banking solutions to meet their diverse requirements."

Raffles Financial also announced today that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in Toronto and expects to begin trading on the CSE today.

