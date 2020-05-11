Zurich bids farewell to former CEO Fritz Gerber

Zurich has announced "with great sadness" the passing of Fritz Gerber, who has died aged 91 and who served as the company's CEO for 17 years. He was described as "a remarkable leader."

Fritz Gerber was arguably one of the most influential business leaders in Switzerland during a period of formative development for the country's modern, open economy. He had a profound influence on Zurich during a career with the company spanning almost 40 years, including 17 years as CEO and 18 years as chairman of the board of directors.

'Far-sighted'

"Fritz Gerber was a remarkable leader and is rightly considered one of the greatest company managers in Switzerland," said Michel M. Liès, Zurich's chairman. "At Zurich, his leadership was characterized by a far-sightedness, a strategic mindset and an ability to bring out the best in people. He significantly contributed to Zurich's strategic positioning and commercial success."

Mario Greco, group CEO, said: "We will miss his passion, his prudence and his clear thinking. We would like to thank Fritz Gerber for everything he did for our company," said.

Fritz Gerber understood early on the needs of international companies and began already in the 1970s to introduce solutions to allow these customers to succeed in a global environment, while helping them to better analyze safety and risk.

Born on 22 March 1929 in Huttwil, Switzerland, Fritz Gerber joined Zurich in 1958. In 1969 he was appointed general manager and was named CEO in 1974, a position he held until 1991. From 1977 until 1995, he served as Zurich's chairman, and had been honorary chairman ever since.

Fritz Gerber passed away on 10 May 2020.

