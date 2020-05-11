People moves: GoBear founder Zwart joins Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered has announced the appointment of Marnix Zwart as global head, partnerships of its retail banking division, effective immediately. Based in Singapore, Marnix reports to Aalishaan Zaidi, global head, client experience, channels and digital banking.

Zwart joins from GoBear in Singapore, a company which he co-founded and is now one of Asia's largest financial comparison sites. Most recently he was their chief commercial officer. He was previously chief product officer and co-founder of Kroodle in the Netherlands.

Standard Chartered's Retail Banking division serves over 9 million individuals and small businesses, with a focus on affluent and emerging affluent in many of the world's fastest-growing cities. Offering a suite of digital banking and investment capabilities, in addition to traditional channels, the Bank's services span across deposits, payments, financing products and Wealth Management, as well as business banking needs.

Commenting on the appointment, Zwart said: "Marnix is joining my team at an exciting time. His expertise and leadership in using technology to turn strategy into reality will help drive the cornerstone of our Partnerships agenda. He will work closely with our market teams to evaluate new partner opportunities that help us grow clients and deliver new propositions to create digital experiences that our clients will love."

Zwart said: "I am thrilled to join Standard Chartered. It's an innovative and passionate team with an exciting and ambitious agenda. I'm committed to working to improve people's financial health and am excited that through this opportunity we can help more people prosper across Asia, Africa and the Middle East."

Zwart will be based in Singapore. Standard Chartered is a UK-based bank with operations across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

