People moves: Lars Kalbreier to join Edmond de Rothschild as CIO

Edmond de Rothschild Group, the Swiss private bank and asset manager, has announced the appointment of Lars Kalbreier as global chief investment officer (CIO) of private banking from 1 October.

Describing itself as "a conviction-driven investment house," Edmond de Rothschild said its goal is to "accompany its private banking clients over the long-term." Now more than ever, solid investment expertise and innovative solutions are needed to meet clients' needs in an increasingly complex investment environment.

As the global CIO for the group's Private Banking division, Kalbreier will supervise all of the asset management activities, both discretionary management and investment advisory, for the private bank.

He will be in charge of determining and implementing the asset allocation strategy and developing innovative investment solutions dedicated to our private clients.

Christophe Caspar, head of asset management, said: "We are pleased and proud to welcome Lars Kalbreier. We are counting on his expertise in private banking and asset management to provide our clients with strong added value in the management of their portfolios. His long experience at major international financial institutions and on multicultural management teams represents an additional advantage in an industry that is undergoing a deep transformation."

"I am delighted to join one of the biggest names in private banking and participate in its development in Switzerland and internationally. I am convinced in the relevance of Edmond de Rothschild's offer, which combines innovative investment solutions and strong expertise in the management of real assets, thereby enabling it to best meet the needs of private banking clients" added Lars Kalbreier.

Lars will be based in Switzerland and will assume his position on 1 October 2020. As a member of the asset management and private banking executive committees, he will report to Christophe Caspar.

As a recognised professional with more than 20 years of experience in private banking and asset management, Lars Kalbreier has spent his career at prestigious financial institutions in Europe.

Lars, 49 years old, is a CFA charterholder and holds an MBA from University of Cambridge and an MSc in Management from the HEC business school in Lausanne.

