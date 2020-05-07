Legal & General IM opens Nordic regional office in Stockholm

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), one of the world's leading asset managers with €1.4trn in AuM, today announced the opening of its first Nordic office in Stockholm.

LGIM says the local presence will enable the company to work more closely with institutional investors and wholesale clients in the Nordics, already a key market for the asset manager in Europe.

LGIM will continue to offer its range of active and passive investment solutions, underpinned by Responsible Investing, in the region, covering Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. Managing €178bn in responsible investment strategies explicitly linked to ESG criteria, LGIM will leverage its expertise and its leading Investment Stewardship team to service demand from local investors.



The office will be led by Anders Arjes who joined LGIM today as head of Nordics institutional. Anders will be supported by a dedicated sales function for the firm's Nordic clients, based in London, and will report to Volker Kurr, head of Europe institutional.



Arjes joins from Deutsche Bank where he worked as director in institutional equity sales. Previously, he was account manager in institutional equity sales at Credit Agricole Cheuvreux Nordic. He also worked as head of global equities at the fourth Swedish national pension fund (AP4), where he was also a member of the Executive Management Committee. Arjes holds an MSc diploma in accounting and finance major, from Stockholm School of Economics.

Volker Kurr said, "LGIM has been active in the Nordics for a number of years, and our decision to open the first Nordic office in Sweden demonstrates our commitment to growing our presence in the region. It underpins our successful European growth strategy, and will enable us to focus on a key market for us, where we already have significant assets.



He added, "We are very pleased to welcome Anders onboard. With his deep knowledge of the Nordic institutional and wholesale markets, as well as extensive sales and portfolio management experience, he will be an invaluable asset for our ambition in the region."