People moves: HSBC Global AM bolsters 'impact strategy' with appointment

Michael Ridley, currently global head of ESG fixed income research for HSBC's global banking and markets business, has been appointed senior responsible investment specialist at HSBC Global Asset Management, the bank confirmed this morning.

Reporting to head of responsible investment Melissa McDonald, Ridley will be responsible for building the asset manager's impact proposition, which will see him develop an impact investing capability, sustainable investment criteria and market standards for sustainable infrastructure.

Ridley will also lead the engagement with OECD partners and development finance institutions in establishing the United Nation's Principles for Sustainable Infrastructure as an asset class.

With more than 20 years' experience, Ridley's career has included various roles at German development agency GIZ, Mizuho International, Amias Berman, The Carbon Trust and Citigroup.

Commenting on the appointment, McDonald said: "Responsible and impact investing are becoming increasingly important to our clients and are at the forefront of our strategies.

"Michael's previous experience at HSBC Global Banking and Markets makes him the right choice to support us in growing our expertise in this important area."

