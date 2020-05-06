Hoxton Capital granted Australian advisory licence

Hoxton Capital Management, an independent financial advisory based in London, has announced its expansion into Australia.

Hoxton Capital Management is based in the UK and UAE. Its new operations in Australia are licensed by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC), the company confirmed yesterday.

This news comes on the back of Hoxton's US licence approval last month and continues Hoxton's plans to expand the business. With over a million British expats now living in Australia, the company said it is "the obvious next step" for the business.

We are excited with the opportunity to build a great business in Australia."

Chris Ball, managing partner said, "We are extremely pleased to announce our expansion plans into Australia. The first step of this process was to acquire an AFSL which we have completed, the second step now is to build a highly qualified advisory team to service the huge expatriate client base that currently resides in Australia."

"We believe that the prospects of growing a company in such a well-regulated and transparent market will mean that we can really help clients to get the best outcomes from their existing assets and any new assets that they acquire over time. We are excited with the opportunity to build a great business in Australia"

Hoxton Capital Management is focusing on helping clients who are looking to plan towards retirement (either abroad or in the UK) while working and earning internationally.

Founded by UK financial advisers formerly at deVere Group in 2018, Hoxton Capital Management says it is a "borderless, independent financial advisory consultancy", with a "commitment to safeguarding the financial future and retirement goals of its clients."

