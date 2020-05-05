People moves: LGIM appoints Brenda Sklar as global COO

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has announced it has appointed Brenda Sklar as its global chief operating officer.

Sklar brings more than 20 years of asset management experience in senior operations roles including most recently head of global client services and global COO of Business Operations at BlackRock. Brenda will be based out of Chicago and will report directly to Michelle Scrimgeour, CEO.

In anticipation of joining LGIM, Sklar said: "I am excited to be joining LGIM at this critical point as we help our clients through these unprecedented times. This role gives me the opportunity to leverage my experience in driving transformation, improving the client experience, delivering operational excellence and shaping great teams.

LGIM is a vocal advocate on improving diversity at the top of companies in which they invest [...] It's therefore really pleasing to see them continue to walk the walk when it comes to their own commitment for gender diversity."

"LGIM is a firm I have long respected, with a strong reputation for putting clients first, as well as an inclusive and collegiate culture. I am looking forward to working with Michelle and the leadership team to deliver the best of LGIM for our clients."

Sklar added: "There's a strong case for increasing diversity within the workplace. When business decisions are challenged and debated by a diverse group of people, different perspectives get heard. This has been proven to lead to better outcomes for both customers and the company."

Commenting on the appointment, Lucinda Gregory, investment research and guidance manager at The Share Centre, said: "This is the most recent in a run of lead management roles awarded to females at Legal & General Investment Management over the last few years."

Welcoming Sklar to LGIM, Michelle Scrimgeour, CEO, commented: "Brenda brings with her extensive experience in leading teams across diverse client and business functions. She has demonstrated an ability to lead infrastructure development and services at scale, across global markets. Her proven track record in delivering operational excellence, combined with a strong strategic understanding of asset management will be invaluable to our business."

She joins LGIM on 11 May 2020.

