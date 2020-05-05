Singapore extends covid-19 daily hospital benefit cover and telemedicine claims

The Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore) and General Insurance Association of Singapore (GIA Singapore) today announced that coverage will be extended to cover covid-19 patients admitted to a Community Care Facility (CCF) or Community Recovery Facility (CRF) for up to 14 days after they are transferred from a hospital.

LIA Singapore said this extension will take immediate effect until the closure of the last CCF or CRF in Singapore. Benefits are subject to existing policy terms and conditions of the respective insurers.

Outpatient telemedicine claims will also be covered with immediate effect. These are concerted efforts by insurers to provide additional support for policyholders amid the

covid-19 pandemic and especially in light of Singapore's extension of the circuit breaker period to 1 June 2020.

LIA Singapore said policyholders should seek information on coverage benefits provided by their policies from their financial adviser, insurance broker and/or insurer via digital, email, and telephone channels.

Employers with group policies are advised to engage their insurers about their specific corporate coverage.

Claims for daily hospital cash benefit from individuals who contravene government travel advisories will not be paid.