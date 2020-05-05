Matthews Asia launches emerging markets fund

Matthews Asia, the California-based international fund manager, has launched a new emerging markets equity fund, the first strategy in the firm's history to invest in 'broad' emerging markets.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Fund will be jointly managed by John Paul Lech and Beini Zhou, the firm said.

Matthews Asia, which has $19.1bn in AuM, says it believes it can leverage its expertise in Asian emerging markets and apply the same established fundamental investment process in order to evaluate a company, its management team, corporate governance, and valuation.

With Asia's growing prominence in emerging markets, I believe this is the right time for an Asia specialist to launch an emerging market strategy that takes advantage of our 29 years of investment experience in the region and apply that to markets outside of Asia."

Asia's representation within the MSCI Emerging Market Index has risen to over 75%, with the increasing inclusion of China's domestically listed A-shares driving recent changes in benchmark weightings.

Matthews Asia sais the ascendance of Asia, and the long-term potential of China, makes it increasingly important for emerging market investors to have an investment manager with deep knowledge of the Asia-Pacific region.