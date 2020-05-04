'Up to 31,000' British expats in Cyprus lack post-Brexit papers

Up to 31,000 British citizens living in Cyprus - roughly half the total number on the island - have yet to secure the proper documentation which will allow them to remain resident on the island when the transition period expires on 31 December.

Under Cypriot regulations, all EU citizens residing in Cyprus must hold a valid MEU1 (temporary) or MEU3 (permanent) residency permit. Any UK citizens who lack either permanent or temporary residence cards will risk being declared illegal aliens by the authorities, with potentially serious consequences.

Wendy Nash, of the Cyprus Residency Planning Group (CRPG), told the Cyprus Mail: "There are around 31,000 of the 70,000 or so British nationals living in Cyprus which are unregistered or hold registration that is now invalid, as all of the old forms of registration will not suffice. Around 5,000 of those may need help to collate and complete all of the paperwork as they may have mobility issues, live in remote areas, or face other issues."

She added: "The UK withdrawal from the EU makes residency registration essential and if you are unregistered you are also liable for a €2,500 fine."

Nash clarified: "As long as a UK national has an MEU1 before the end of the transition period (31 December) they may still apply after five years for an MEU3."

All foreigners staying in Cyprus are required to register with the ministry of the interior after their first 90 days on the island.

For more information on residency issues and the work of the CRPG, you can write to: [email protected], or visit their website.

