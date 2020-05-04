Quilter appoints Allianz as manager of Europe fund

Quilter Investors has today announced it has appointed Allianz Global Investors as manager of the Quilter Investors Europe (ex-UK) Equity Growth Fund.

The mandate will be run by experienced European managers Thorsten Winkelmann and Marcus Morris-Eyton, who are currently managers of the Allianz Continental European fund. Quilter said will be supported by a team of dedicated European equity analysts and will utilise a proprietary research system called Grassroots which aims to identify trends within companies and the industry.

The Quilter Investors Europe (ex-UK) Equity Growth Fund is part of Quilter Investors' range of mandates run by its Global Partners, a group of investment houses offering a broad range of high-quality strategies across different asset classes, sectors and geographies. These mandates are used in the Old Mutual Wealth managed portfolio service, WealthSelect, which is run by Quilter Investors.

Allianz was selected by Quilter Investors as it offers access to an alternative and experienced team with a robust process within the European growth space. The strategy comprises mid and large-cap companies with strong and sustainable growth.

Paul Simpson (pictured), CEO and head of investments at Quilter Investors, said: "We are delighted to welcome Thorsten, Marcus and the Allianz team to our Europe Equity Growth mandate. Following a thorough selection process, we believe they have the capability to add value and sustainable growth to our clients and investors. Thanks to these partnerships we are able to give investors access to a wealth of insight and exciting strategies, and we look forward to working with the Allianz team for the benefit of all involved."

Adam Gent, head of retail and wholesale for UK and Northern Europe at Allianz Global Investors, added: "We are really excited to be working with the Quilter Investors team to bring this strategy to investors. This partnership highlights the capability of our portfolio management team and the value they can add to our partners and clients. The team has worked incredibly hard to establish themselves as a leading manager of European strategies and we believe the relationship with a group such as Quilter helps underline this."

