UK's 'first digital financial adviser' launches with free advice for NHS staff

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) workers are being offered free initial financial advice from fintech company Fintuity via their online platform, the UK's only FCA-regulated online-only IFA.

Fintuity, which launched its financial advice service this week, is offering free-of-charge advice for frontline NHS employees and other emergency service workers during the covid-19 pandemic. NHS emplyees will be able to register, fill in their details, and benefit from free online financial advice on a range of services from savings, mortgages to pensions.

Subject to availability, their specialist financial advisers will provide insights and expert advice via video link whilst the Fintuity online platform will help them keep track of household expenditure, income, and outgoings in one easy-to-use online portal.

This unique service will provide much needed relief for families seeking expert advice during the government's official lockdown, the majority of whom cannot get detailed financial advice when needed due to social distancing restrictions and the closure of all non-essential services. Founded in 2017, Fintuity is an innovative Fintech start-up which is working with an increasing number of clients but feels dutybound to assist those who are risking their lives to safeguard the nation.

Edward Downpatrick, strategy director for Fintuity, commented: "We are proud to offer completely free online financial advice to NHS staffers at a time when family budgets are squeezed and there is so much uncertainty in the economy. Whether it's making savings on mortgage payments, advice on personal finances or family and household insurance, our team of experts is here to help."

Downpatrick added: "Our NHS heroes work long hours on the front line every day, treating the sick and tackling this terrible virus. At this time of national emergency, it is absolutely vital that communities and businesses come together to support health service workers in any way they can."

