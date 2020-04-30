HSBC Global AM launches three sustainable multi-asset funds

The new funds will invest in a range of sustainable investment strategies

HSBC Global Asset Management has launched three new funds in its sustainable multi-asset range.

The HSBC Global Sustainable Multi-Asset Cautious portfolio, HSBC Global Sustainable Multi-Asset Dynamic portfolio and the HSBC Global Sustainable Multi-Asset Adventurous portfolio are available to UK investors and run alongside the existing sustainable multi-asset balanced and conservative portfolios launched in October 2018.

The company said, "each fund in the range aims to provide long term capital growth through investments which are globally diversified across different asset classes and regions".

Demand for multi-asset products has grown significantly because investors are increasingly seeking all-in-one-solutions, managed to a consistent risk profile, to solve their investment needs."

It added the funds will invest in a range of sustainable investment strategies which aim to consider financial returns alongside environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and would seek a higher average ESG score and lower portfolio carbon intensity than the market.

The individual risk profile of each fund determines the asset allocation and is reviewed and adjusted on a regular basis.

Global head of multi-asset product, Stephane Levy, said: "Building on growing client demand following the launch of our first two sustainable multi-asset funds, we wanted to offer investors a sustainable multi-asset range across varying risk profiles.

