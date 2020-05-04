People moves: Gabriele Tavazzani appointed CEO of Amundi Austria

Gabriele Tavazzani has been appointed chief executive officer of Amundi Austria (effective 1 May 2020), where he has been deputy CEO since 2018.

Before joining Amundi Austria, Tavazzani was chief executive officer - president of the management board and chief investment officer of Amundi Polska TFI (2015-18).

Tavazzani held the position of deputy CEO and Board Member of Amundi Italy SGR SpA from 2009 to 2015. Before that, he served, still in Italy, at Crédit Agricole Asset Management as head of sales and marketing (2007-09), head of the sales team for the Group's Banca Intesa Network and Intesa Private Banking (2006-07) and as head of sales and Business Support (2000-05).

He began his career at Crédit Agricole Indosuez Holding Italia as financial manager analyst (1996-98) and subsequently as head of the "Euro Project" (1998-99).

Tavazzani has been working with the Crédit Agricole Group since 1996 and has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry.

He studied Economics and Finance at the University Luigi Bocconi in Milan.

