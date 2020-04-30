People moves: Quilter Investors hires head of responsible investment

Quilter Investors today announced it has hired ESG investment specialist Eimear Toomey as its new head of responsible investment.

Toomey brings with her more than 15 years of investment and ESG experience, the firm said. She joins Quilter from the leading global ESG research and data provider Sustainalytics, where she worked as director of client relations supporting asset managers with the integration of ESG risks and opportunities in the investment process.

As well as working in ESG research, Toomey worked as a portfolio manager at Rothschild Wealth Management and prior to that at the business formerly known as Merrill Lynch Portfolio Managers, where she developed its responsible investment portfolio offering.

Toomey will help Quilter Investors embed ESG principles into the processes of the business, allowing it to utilise the influence it has when it comes to fund selection and stewardship, as well as integrating with the activities of the wider Quilter group.

Dean Bowden, managing director of Quilter Investors, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Eimear to the Quilter Investors team at a time where responsible investment is truly coming to the fore. She brings a great calibre of wealth management and ESG-related experience and as such we believe she puts us in a great position to further enhance our credentials in this space.

"More and more clients are asking advisers what impact their investments are having, and we want to ensure we are in the best position possible to help advisers and the wider Quilter group to answer that question," Bowden added.

Eimear Toomey, head of responsible investment, added: "I am really excited to be joining Quilter Investors and the wider group as it seeks to use its scale and influence to create better customer outcomes. It is a really interesting time to get involved in this new role as we see the evolution of sustainable businesses happening in front of us right now. ESG and responsible investment considerations are now a core part of how we invest and I believe asset managers increasingly have a huge role to play in furthering this trend."

