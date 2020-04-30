People moves: HSBC Global AM expands Swiss ETF team

HSBC Global Asset Management today announced the appointment of Marc Hall (pictured) to the newly-created role of head of ETF Sales for Switzerland.

Based in Zurich, Hall will be responsible for the distribution of the firm's Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to wholesale and institutional clients across Switzerland. He will report to Olga De Tapia, head of ETF sales.

Hall has over 20 years' experience in the asset management industry, most recently at Vanguard Investments in Switzerland where he was a sales executive responsible for wholesale distribution. Before that, he held various sales roles at firms including Fidelity Worldwide Investment, State Street and J. Safra Sarasin.

HSBC said hall's appointment is the next step in HSBC Global Asset Management's efforts to expand its ETF distribution capabilities and grow its ETF business globally. Further appointments to the ETF sales team are planned forlater this year.

Olga De Tapia, head of ETF sales at HSBC Global AM,commented: "ETFs form a core part of our passive offering and we are expanding our existing distribution capabilities to continue to meet client demand. Marc's extensive experience in the ETF sector, combined with his strong knowledge of the Swiss market, will be invaluable as we grow our ETF platform in the region."

The announcement follows the recent appointment of Thorsten Michalik to the role of global head of external wholesale, which also includes responsibility for ETF sales across HSBC's Institutional and Wholesale Client Businesses.

