Lombard Int'l supports Médecins Sans Frontières' Covid-19 Crisis Fund

Lombard International Group has donated financial aid to Médecins Sans Frontières' (MSF, or Doctors Without Borders) Covid-19 Crisis Fund, to support the global health challenges posed by the pandemic and its impact on vulnerable populations and communities around the world.

In addition to financial aid, Lombard International Group is launching an employee-driven fundraising campaign to further support MSF's COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

MSF's covid-19 fund is equipping medical staff to quickly and efficiently implement prevention programmes such as health awareness and information activities, infection control and scarce supply distribution, including protective equipment and anti-bacterial sanitiser for healthcare personnel.

These actions are particularly vital in fragile or war-torn health systems, such as the Central African Republic, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Bangladesh and Yemen, which are already struggling to meet the health needs of the population, who do not have the social safety net of access to running water and space to self-isolate."

These actions are particularly vital in fragile or war-torn health systems, such as the Central African Republic, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Bangladesh and Yemen, which are already struggling to meet the health needs of the population, who do not have the social safety net of access to running water and space to self-isolate. At the same time, MSF are working to protect the increasingly at-risk healthcare personnel in these regions to help limit the spreading of the epidemic as much as possible.

In Europe, where the healthcare systems are more robust, but where the epidemic is particularly widespread, most notably in Italy, Spain, Switzerland, France and Belgium, MSF is reinforcing the local and national medical teams with MSF staff who are available to support or relieve healthcare workers.

Stuart Parkinson, Group CEO, explained: "As a firm operating across four continents, we have an active approach to Corporate Citizenship, by ensuring that we have a positive impact in the communities in which we work and operate in across the globe."

"The covid-19 global pandemic is unparalleled in our lifetime and are proud to be partnering with MSF and supporting their critical pandemic relief efforts around the world. We are so grateful to all the incredible healthcare personnel who are working so tirelessly to support neighbourhoods around the world."

Dr Guy Berchem, President of Médecins Sans Frontières Luxembourg commented: "In these unprecedented times, we count on the solidarity of everyone. We know that this pandemic will particularly affect our patients, coming from vulnerable communities, with no or little possibility to follow the protective rules, starting with physical distancing and proper hands washing with clean water and soap."

"In addition, we have to respond to the other life-saving needs which are still present, and ensure the continuation of medical care in our projects. The protection of our healthcare professionals is also a challenge. This generous support from Lombard International group and its personnel is therefore much appreciated."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter