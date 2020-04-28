European investment platform Moonfare launches US fund

Moonfare, a European private equity and alternatives investment platform, has launched a top-tier US fintech fund offering where individual investors and wealth managers can invest money into these funds for the first time.

Moonfare has enabled its users access to another US tech fund after it was able to close Insight Partners' Growth Equity fund within a week. Insight Partners has 20 years of experience in operating and investing in growing software companies, with over $20bn in AuM.

The newly offered fund manager currently has more than $7bn in total capital commitments and targets later-stage US start-up companies. The fund's portfolio includes companies with successful IPOs in fintech in 2019.

The US later-stage venture and growth equity market represents an attractive market with $102bn in deal value and 3,351 investments during 2019, representing a growing opportunity set for the fund, the company said.

Steffan Pauls, CEO at Moonfare, said of the luanch: "Moonfare has reached yet another milestone on its mission to broaden access to private markets investments; the addition of premium US tech funds."

He added, "These funds present some of the most exciting market opportunities worldwide, offering access to rapidly growing underlying private companies, which have historically included the likes of Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft. We are delighted to be able to provide exclusive access to this asset class for private European investors."

Moonfare's proprietary technology provides an easy-to-use and secure end-to-end digital service which allows investors to manage their investments dynamically online. Onboarding is completed within 15 minutes and, to date, the platform has 5,000+ active users, who together have invested $280m.

Backed by private equity executives from firms such as KKR and BC Partners, Moonfare said it the platform has been built by a team of experienced professionals from leading investment and technology companies, including Apax Partners, J.P.Morgan, Amazon, Microsoft, AngelList, PitchBook and Rocket Internet.

